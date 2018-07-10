

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax lake has reopened to swimming after a 28-year-old man drowned on the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police received a 911 call around 6:35 p.m. Sunday about a possible drowning at Chocolate Lake.

Bystanders told CTV Atlantic that the man had been floating on a large inflatable duck when he disappeared in the water.

Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire crews responded to the scene. Members of the public assisted in the search and a drone was also used, but efforts to locate the man were unsuccessful Sunday evening.

Chocolate Lake was closed Monday as an RCMP dive team searched the water. Police say the divers located and recovered the man’s body early Monday afternoon.

The lake remained closed for the rest of the day but reopened to swimming Tuesday morning.

The victim hasn’t been identified but police say he was living in Toronto.