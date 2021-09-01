HALIFAX -- Halifax's Scotiabank Centre, one of the largest venues in Atlantic Canada, will soon begin requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for its patrons.

The new rules will come into effect on October 1.

Events before then, including the Halifax Mooseheads September 11 pre-season game, will follow existing venue protocols, including physical distancing, reduced capacity and other public health measures.

In a release issued Wednesday, Bobby Smith, majority owner of Halifax Mooseheads, said he wants fans to feel confident and comfortable during games.

"After much internal discussion and input from our fans, we realize that the best way to welcome back our fans is to implement a policy that all fans either test negative for COVID-19 upon entering the arena or be fully vaccinated," he said.

Proof of a negative test must be within 72 hours prior to the event.

All employees and suppliers will continue to wear masks when working in the venue.

Masking policies for attendees will align with provincial guidelines.