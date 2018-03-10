

The Canadian Press





ABERDEEN, United Kingdom - Canada's Kaitlyn Jones beat Sweden's Isabella Wranaa 7-4 on Saturday to win the women's world junior curling championship.

It's Canada's 12th women's world junior title. China beat Norway 11-5 in the bronze-medal game, a first at this level for the Chinese Federation.

"This is indescribable and I feel amazing right now," said Jones. "I know I put everything out there on the line today and came out on top and that's just an incredible feeling. I'm super proud of my team."

The Canadians scored two points in the third end to move into an early lead at 2-1. Sweden scored one point in the fourth end to level the game at 2-2, but Canada moved ahead again in the fifth end when a double takeout by their skip Jones produced a score of three and a half-time lead of 5-2.

Sweden was chasing after this, but a steal of one point by Canada in the eighth end, when Wranaa's double takeout attempt left one Canadian stone still lying in the house, moved the Canadians to a 7-3 lead. The Swedes could only score one point in the ninth end and ran out of stones in the tenth end to concede their title to Canada.