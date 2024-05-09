ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Halifax Stanfield Airport returns to the black in 2023 with $16-million net profit

    Passengers check into their flights at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Feb. 5, 2023. (CTV/Jonathan MacInnis) Passengers check into their flights at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Feb. 5, 2023. (CTV/Jonathan MacInnis)
    Share
    HALIFAX -

    Atlantic Canada's largest airport says it has returned to financial sustainability after recording a net profit of $16 million in 2023.

    The figure announced Thursday at the annual public meeting of the Halifax International Airport Authority follows a loss of $7.4 million in 2022.

    In a news release, the authority attributed the Halifax Stanfield International Airport's return to financial health to a substantial increase in passenger volumes and revenue growth after three years of limited travel demand, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    It says passenger volumes were up by 15 per cent, while non-aeronautical revenue rose by 26 per cent to help the airport's overall revenue outpace a $4.7-million jump in expenses compared to 2022.

    Total revenue in 2023 was $139.5 million, up 25 per cent from 2022, while capital expenditures totalled $30.1 million, a 23 per cent increase over the previous year.

    The authority said the increase in overall airport activity levels required more upfront spending, while the effects of inflation drove up the cost of many services and supplies.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Cyclist strikes child crossing the street to catch school bus in Montreal

    A video circulating on social media of a young girl being hit by a bike has some calling for better safety and more caution when designing bike lanes in the city. The video shows a four-year-old girl crossing Jeanne-Mance Street in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood to get on a school bus stopped on the opposite side of the street

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News