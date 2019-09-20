

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax taxi driver is accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a sexual assault around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

Police allege the taxi driver drove a woman to a residence in Halifax and sexually assaulted her while she was in the vehicle.

Officers arrested the 44-year-old man at police headquarters in Halifax on Wednesday.

Lesianu Zewdiewas Hweld of Halifax has been charged with one count of sexual assault. He was released to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.