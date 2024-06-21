Halifax teen charged in homicide of 16-year-old Ahmad Al Marrach attends bail hearing

A 14-year-old female charged in the homicide of 16-year-old Ahmad Maher Al Marrach had a bail hearing in Halifax Youth Court Friday.

She is one of four young people charged with second-degree murder of the Halifax teen.

Both Crown attorney Terry Nickerson and defence lawyer Brandon Rolle called a number of witnesses to the stand.

The female accused was also present for Friday’s proceedings.

In addition to Nickerson, the prosecution team includes Sharon Goodwin and Sarah Kirby.

Three other males, two aged 16 and one 14, are also facing second-degree murder charges in the incident. The Crown has previously given notice that they will seek adult sentences for the teens if convicted.

Their identities are protected from publication under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, as well as evidence provided during the bail hearing.

Both sides are set to return to court next Friday.

On April 22, police responded to a report of an injured person in the parking lot of Halifax Shopping Centre just after 5 p.m.

Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, 16, was taken to hospital where he died from of his injuries.

Al Marrach was a student at Citadel High School in Halifax. His family arrived in Canada eight years ago after fleeing the war in Syria.

