

THE CANADIAN PRESS





Halifax Regional Police say a 15-year-old boy has drowned in Kidston Lake in Halifax.

Sgt. Pierre Bourdages says the boy was swimming with friends when he went underwater just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

"At 6:57 p.m., police and Halifax Fire and Emergencies responded to Kidston Lake for a report that a youth was having trouble swimming, had gone underwater and could not be located," Halifax police said in a news release.

He says despite the repeated efforts of friends, the boy could not be helped. Several bystanders and police officers entered the water and tried to find the victim but were unsuccessful.

Police and firefighters started a search and the RCMP dive team was also called. Bourdages says the boy's body was located by an RCMP dive team at around 11:30 p.m.

The identity of the boy is not being released at this time at the request of the family.

Kidston Lake Beach is a supervised beach, but the Halifax Regional Municipality has closed it to swimming until further notice "out of respect for the family and friends of a recent drowning victim," the city said in a news release.

"To accommodate the beach closure, residents are advised that the Captain William Spry Wave Pool will have free swimming today," the city said.

Check the @hfxgov Twitter handle for further updates. An announcement will be circulated once the lake reopens for swimming.