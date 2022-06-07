Halifax to welcome fourth largest cruise ship in the world Tuesday

Oasis of the Seas Oasis of the Seas

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. official vows 'forceful response' if North Korea tests nuke

The South Korean and U.S. militaries flew 20 fighter jets over waters off South Korea's western coast Tuesday in a continued show of force as a senior U.S. official warned of a forceful response if North Korea goes ahead with its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years.

Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in U.S. Capitol riot

The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying U.S. President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory, authorities said Monday.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island