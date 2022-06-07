Halifax to welcome fourth largest cruise ship in the world Tuesday

The fourth largest cruise ship in the world, The Royal Caribbean International Oasis of the Seas, is set to arrive at the Port of Halifax Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The ship is 360 meters long, weighs 226,838 tonnes, and can carry 5,600 people, plus crew -- making it the largest cruise vessel to call on Halifax.

Oasis of the Seas also has 16 decks, a basketball court, water park, 30-foot diving platforms and a zip line.

It can be seen around 7:30 a.m. at Point Pleasant Park, or around 7:45 a.m. at the southern end of the Halifax waterfront.

The ship is scheduled to leave Halifax 6 p.m. Tuesday and arrive in Saint John Wednesday morning.