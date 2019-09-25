

What is said to be the busiest street in Atlantic Canada is about to get a major makeover.

Halifax planners released a video this week showing what the new Spring Garden Road might look like.

The street is used by thousands of motorists and pedestrians every day and those who use it have plenty of thoughts on how to make it better.

"The thing that is bothering me more about the traffic is how much it's being cut down, it's not efficient," said Clay Coveyduck.

Margie MacAskill said she would like to see more greenbelts and others have more far-reaching suggestions.

"Buses, you can just get rid them coming down this street," said David Carnell. "You know, have it as a pedestrian street."

The city is granting a few of those wishes.

Last year, it started work on a new design for Spring Garden. It released a video Monday showing the results.

Sidewalks will be widened with "paved promenades."

Pocket parks -- spaces with plants where people can sit and relax -- will be added.

Side streets will become one-way, but there are two things you won't see: bike lanes and on-street parking.

"I don't know about people who are driving, maybe for them it's complicated, but for people who walk every day, it's awesome," said Martha Lavaire.

Accessibility Advocate Paul Vienneau has lived on the street for a decade.

"I like that the widening of the sidewalks is going to make this a more pedestrian-friendly place, because this is a hub area in the city and that's part of why I love this neighborhood," Vienneau said.

The head of the Spring Garden Area Business Association says when it comes to deliveries, those will be moved to side streets only. That change will take effect even before construction starts.

As for parking?

"There's plenty of room in the periphery for cars," said Sue Uteck of the Spring Garden Area Business Association."We've had new parking garages open up, and actually directly behind me this is going to be converted for another 300 parking spots."

But once the makeover begins, Uteck wants to make sure businesses aren't hurt in the process.

"Instead of a traditional HRM construction period, I want it done block by block, to make sure that people know the businesses are still open," Uteck said.

Details on just what the construction plan will be haven't been released yet.

The city will now hire a consultant to come up with more detailed final designs.

No one from the city was available for an interview today to explain the project further, but we do know the estimated cost of design and construction is about $10 million and that construction work would likely start next year at the earliest.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Heidi Petracek.