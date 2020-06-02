HALIFAX -- The Halifax Wanderers are a soccer team in the Canadian Premier League, just one of many sports leagues affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wanderers began their 2020 training camp Monday. While players were excited to return to the field, things aren’t necessarily back to normal.

“Some of the guys were talking yesterday and saying it was like Christmas morning when we woke up,” says Alex De Carolis, Wanderers player.

While training, players must abide by physical-distancing rules.

“We are really only doing individual training, four players training at a time,” says Stephen Hart, the Wanderers head coach.

Hart says balls and equipment are cleaned with disinfectants after each drill, physical contact is not allowed, and facemasks are being worn.

“We also have provincial standards and protocols, and league standards and protocols,” says Hart.

It still not known when the 2020 Canadian Premier League will start up. Hart says he hopes play will resume sometime this summer.

In the meantime, training camp should last for a month.

“We're going to do this in different phases. Hopefully once we get through this phase, we can move on to a small group face,” says Hart.

The players are anxious to return to game action, but say being able to train in small groups provides a boost in morale.

“Just kind of gives us a sense of normalcy to be back doing what we are paid to do,” says De Carolis.