Halifax Wanderers play home opener against Ottawa

    Halifax’s professional soccer team played their home opener against Ottawa on Saturday with a sold-out crowd of 6,500 fans on the Wanderers Grounds.

    “We’re excited to have our fans back to the stadium. It’s something we’ve been able to garner season after season. It’s amazing,” said Matt Fegan, sporting director for Halifax Wanderers FC.

    Fegan said the team is excited to showcase their skills in front of the loyal fans. He added they have been preparing for the season, including integrating new players into the Halifax community.

    “Quite a lot of our players are from away actually,” he explained. “So getting them into Halifax in order for them to get familiar with the community is crucial.”

    Players from outside Halifax arrived in February and have been training for the season ever since.

    The upcoming Canadian Championships adds an extra layer of excitement to the season said Fegan, with the Wanderers set to face off against Toronto FC on Thursday.

    “There’s a lot riding on that game as well. We’re focused on this game, but we’re also looking forward to Thursday’s game.”

    As the Wanderers focus on bringing home a win for the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and the Canadian Championships this year, discussions about a permanent stadium and infrastructure are underway.

    “Building a permanent stadium and the infrastructure that goes with it allows us to thrive and grow,” explained Fegan. “There’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes to make this vision a reality.”

    With anticipation and excitement in the air, the team promises an unforgettable season.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

