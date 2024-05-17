ATLANTIC
More

    • Youth support worker charged with criminal harassment: Halifax police

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    A 51-year-old youth support worker in Halifax is facing several charges for allegedly sending harassing text messages.

    According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers received a report of a victim receiving numerous harassing text messages of a sexual nature from an unknown phone number on Tuesday. Through the investigation police learned the suspect was a youth support worker at a Halifax community-based organization.

    Police believe the suspect inappropriately obtained the victim’s contact information through the organization’s system.

    The man was arrested on Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face charges of:

    • communicating with anyone for purpose of obtaining sexual services
    • criminal breach of trust
    • criminal harassment (repeated communication)

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News