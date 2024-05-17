Youth support worker charged with criminal harassment: Halifax police

A 51-year-old youth support worker in Halifax is facing several charges for allegedly sending harassing text messages.

According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers received a report of a victim receiving numerous harassing text messages of a sexual nature from an unknown phone number on Tuesday. Through the investigation police learned the suspect was a youth support worker at a Halifax community-based organization.

Police believe the suspect inappropriately obtained the victim’s contact information through the organization’s system.

The man was arrested on Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face charges of:

communicating with anyone for purpose of obtaining sexual services

criminal breach of trust

criminal harassment (repeated communication)

