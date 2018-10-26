

The Scotiabank Centre in Halifax reopened Friday after 17 weeks of construction to replace the 40-year-old ice-making system.

Hundreds of skaters enjoyed a free public skate over the noon hour, but the real test will be how the ice fares when the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Halifax Mooseheads have their home opener Saturday night.

“There was a lot of pre-planning in consultation with HRM as well as the construction partner and that meant that it came in on budget and on time which is wonderful,” said Carrie Cussons

President and CEO of Events East.

After 15 games on the road the Moose take on their cross-province rivals, the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles on Saturday night.

“Our players and fans have been looking forward to Saturday’s home opener since our training camp in August,” said Brian Urquhart, president of the Halifax Mooseheads. “The success the team has had on their 15 game road trip has only added to that excitement.”

Other events coming up at the newly renovated downtown Halifax arena include: comedian Trevor Noah, on Nov. 2, Paw Patrol live on Nov. 7, musician Jack White on Nov. 14, and the Halifax Hurricanes home opener on Nov. 15.

Halifax and the Mooseheads have also won the right to host the Memorial Cup, Canada’s major junior championship tournament, next May 16-26.