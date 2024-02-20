ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Hampton man, 19, arrested following firearm incident: N.B. RCMP

    An undated photo of an RCMP vehicle. An undated photo of an RCMP vehicle.
    Share

    A 19-year-old man from Hampton, N.B., has been arrested following a firearm incident in the community.

    RCMP say they received a report of an individual pointing a firearm at a second individual, at a residence on Saint Pauls Street on Feb. 15.

    Police say they attended the location and located the suspect a short time later. A 19-year-old man was arrested without incident.

    Officers say they later located and seized a loaded and unsecured .22 caliber rifle that was used during the incident.

    The man was later released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in court in May.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News