A Cape Breton woman says she is shocked and saddened after her brother was shot and killed inside his Ontario home.

Brenda Dunlop was camping when she learned the devastating news.

“I’m very hurt, very hurt to think that somebody would do that to another person,” said Dunlop during an exclusive interview with CTV Atlantic. “He didn’t deserve it. He was open-hearted. He would give you that smile; he would give you that shirt off his back.”

Waterloo Regional Police responded to a 911 call at a townhouse on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener, Ont., around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

Police found the body of 45-year-old Shawn Yorke inside. Yorke is originally from Glace Bay, N.S.

Police say Yorke died as a result of a gunshot wound and they believe he was targeted.

“At this point our investigators are continuing to investigate and determine who may have been inside the residence as well and looking to speak with those individuals,” said Insp. Mike Haffner of the Water Regional Police Service.

Dunlop says her brother had lived in the home for about five years. She says he was a single father to two teenage boys, one of whom was living with Yorke at the time of his death.

She also says condolences have been pouring in from Glace Bay residents as news of his death spreads throughout the community.

“It was just a couple of years ago we found out that he had cerebral palsy, which made him very crippled, so he was walking with two canes,” she said. “All you had to do was blow on him and he was down and couldn’t get back up.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be finalized, but Dunlop believes there will be services held in both Glace Bay and Kitchener.

Police say no arrests have been made. Yorke’s death marks the third homicide in the Kitchener area so far this year.

