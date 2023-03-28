Health care dominates Prince Edward Island debate ahead of April 3 vote
Prince Edward Island's Progressive Conservative leader was put on the defensive on issues such as health care and climate change but didn't take the bait in the only televised leaders debate ahead of the April 3 provincial election.
Instead, incumbent Premier Dennis King responded to his opponents' attacks Monday night by reminding them of his collaborative spirit, and at times, even complimenting them.
"I think I've demonstrated over four years that I really don't care where the good ideas are coming from," King said to criticism from Liberal Party Leader Sharon Cameron, who accused him of "dumping" his party's platform late in the campaign.
"I don't stand here and try to boast that the (Progressive Conservative) plan is the only plan ... there are some wonderful ideas in the other three party platforms," King added.
Meanwhile, Peter Bevan-Baker -- the only Green Party official Opposition leader in the country -- was on the attack most of the night, accusing King's government of being untrustworthy and of failing Islanders on health care.
But he had almost as many criticisms for the Liberal leader, suggesting that many of the Island's problems are a legacy of not just the Progressive Conservatives but the Liberal party when it was leading the province.
"Let's remember the health-care system that we are labouring under, that health-care workers are struggling with, was created by the Liberal and Tory governments," Bevan-Baker said, adding that about 30,000 Islanders are waiting for a family doctor.
"Dennis King has had four years to reverse that. Let's remember who created the problems in the first place: it's the old parties."
Don Desserud, a political science expert based in P.E.I., said the leaders were well behaved and no one spoke over each other, adding that the evening ended with hugs. Desserud said King had a statesmanlike demeanour, while Bevan-Baker seemed to be the debater who thought he had the most to lose.
Bevan-Baker "recognizes that the criticism against him is that he's not a strong Opposition leader. I think that's unfair, but that's how politics works," Desserud said.
Bevan-Baker may have targeted Cameron often because she is running in the same district as him -- New Haven-Rocky Point.
Cameron, meanwhile, focused her criticism against King, who she said got an extra $50 million for health care from the federal government and instead of returning to the province and planning how to spend it, came back "to plan an election."
Political analysts have said trends show that Greens may lose seats in the election while the Tories may win a bigger majority. At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives held 15 seats, the Greens had eight and the Liberals held four in the 27-seat legislature.
The person who impressed Desserud most was the New Democratic Party's Michelle Neill, he said. "She's the unknown factor. I thought she did a very incredible job. I thought she handled herself very, very well."
Neill stood out when she addressed residents' fears that the province's health-care system was moving slowly into a private model.
"We want to ensure that all public funds that come from the federal and provincial governments that are earmarked for health care, are put right to the front lines to invest in our health-care workers," Neill said.
On the problems facing the health system, King said, "there isn't just one magic button that we could push to fix health care."
Bevan-Baker had some of his most stinging critiques against King during the climate change portion of the debate. The Green leader said King's government has "failed Islanders" by not calling a public inquiry after post-tropical storm Fiona damaged the province in late September.
He said King did a "dreadful job" of taking care of residents -- some of whom were without power for weeks after the storm -- adding that severe weather will continue to wreak havoc on the province because of climate change and the Island must become more resilient.
King said reviews are needed following every catastrophic event but stopped short of agreeing to a public inquiry.
"I know throughout since the days of Fiona and our response -- there's been very, very comprehensive work done at the standing committee level. They've asked a lot of difficult questions. We're learning a lot more. We need to learn from all of this. We have committed to doing a review, we will do that. We will learn from it."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
Liberals to go after predatory lending in today's budget, invest in dental care plan
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to table a federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, which a federal source says will include plans to go after predatory lending and more details on dental care as part of a pitch to make life more affordable.
Canada heading into 'mild recession' as tight monetary policy squeezes growth: report
New research says Canada is heading into a mild recession as elevated borrowing costs, a downturn in the U.S. and persistent inflation dial up the country's economic uncertainty.
Security, support services needed to tackle violence on Canadian transit: analyst
Cities across Canada need greater security on transit and improved access to mental health and addiction services in order to help Canadians feel safe, one public safety analyst says.
Here's why advocates want 'femicide' in Canada's Criminal Code
Advocates against women's violence are urging the government to add femicide to the Criminal Code, saying it would bring further awareness to the term and the tragedies it describes.
Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill
The former student who shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school in Nashville and killed three children and three adults had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre.
How many COVID-19 vaccine doses should you have by now?
Here is a summary of the current COVID-19 vaccination guidelines from NACI, for both children and adults who are at increased risk of serious illness and those who are not.
Walmart Canada CEO says retailer not trying to profit from inflation
Walmart Canada is not trying to profit from food inflation, president and CEO Gonzalo Gebara told a parliamentary committee studying the issue Monday evening.
Indigenous concert in Vancouver cancelled over questions about performer's identity claims
The Vancouver Park Board and Britannia Community Services Centre cancelled an event Sunday that had been advertised as part of an Indigenous concert series in Grandview Park.
Toronto
-
Ryan Reynolds to build 'massive' production studio in Ontario, government says
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is set to build a new production studio in Markham, Ont., the government said.
-
Driver caught travelling 200km/hr on major Ontario highway
A 20-year-old has been charged with careless driving after travelling double the speed limit on a major Ontario highway.
-
NEW
NEW | 5 planets will align across the night sky tonight. How to see them in Ontario
Five planets will form a line across the evening sky just after sunset on Tuesday. Here are some tips for viewing the alignment and where best to see them in Ontario:
Calgary
-
Teen girl shot and killed in northeast Calgary
A teenage girl was shot and killed in northeast Calgary community of Martindale on Tuesday.
-
Suspect in custody after woman stabbed in Martindale
One woman was sent to hospital on Tuesday after an early morning stabbing.
-
'It's horrific': Calgary house explosion injures 10 people
The Calgary Fire Department says at least 10 people were injured in a 'sudden and devastating' explosion in the city's northeast on Monday that completely destroyed one home.
Montreal
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
-
Quebec set to table bill regulating child labour
Labour Minister Jean Boulet is set to table his bill to limit the presence of children in the labour market in the Quebec legislature on Tuesday.
-
Quebec restaurateurs say the 'no-show' phenomenon is getting worse
Restaurateurs in Quebec are getting stood up more often. Customers who don't honour their reservations cause restaurants to miss out on nearly $50,000 in revenue per establishment on average, according to an estimate by the Quebec Restaurant Association (ARQ).
Edmonton
-
Slain Edmonton officers Jordan and Ryan remembered at procession, regimental funeral
Family and friends of two police officers who were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute gathered in downtown Edmonton Monday to say goodbye to their loved ones.
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
-
Teen girl shot and killed in northeast Calgary
A teenage girl was shot and killed in northeast Calgary community of Martindale on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating serious crash on MR55, westbound lanes closed
Sudbury police have closed the westbound lanes of MR55 in Lively following a serious two-vehicle crash involving a truck and commercial vehicle Tuesday morning.
-
Victims identified as police reveal Nashville school shooter had drawn maps, done surveillance
The suspect in a Nashville school shooting on Monday had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance before killing three students and three adults in the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country growing increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.
-
Seven new physicians make Timmins home
The physician recruiter employed by the Timmins and District Hospital shared an progress update with CTV News. Corey Krupa said seven physicians have been recruited to work in the city.
London
-
Teen-involved armed robbery being investigated by LPS
Two London teens are charged after an armed robbery over the weekend, according to police. On Saturday, a youth made arrangements to meet a previous employer in a parking lot on Southdale Road east around 11 p.m.
-
Stolen vehicle recovered by London police
A London man is charged after police recovered a stolen vehicle over the weekend. Around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday, police saw a vehicle reported as stolen in the area of Grafton and Egerton Streets.
-
Committee plays hard ball with Medallion Corporation over illegally converted parking lot
Politicians want to leverage Medallion Corporation’s desperation for additional parking to achieve some of the city’s housing goals in the Old East Village.
Winnipeg
-
W5 investigation reveals asbestos cement pipes beneath Winnipeggers' feet
A recent W5 investigation has found there are 721 kilometres of asbestos cement pipes in Winnipeg, and 25 per cent of the water main networks is also made of the material.
-
Calls for Winnipeg police board chair to step down over use of 'thin blue line' image
A police abolitionist group is calling on a Winnipeg city councillor to apologize and step down as police board chair after using what some consider to be a divisive symbol in a tweet earlier this month.
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fatal fire in Kanata
Ottawa Fire received a 911 call just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, reporting a fire in a one-storey bungalow in the 200 block of Castlefrank Road, just off Glamorgan Drive.
-
Freeland's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians, here's what else to expect Tuesday
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman gets thousands in credit card charges after hackers lock her out of Facebook page
An Outlook woman has been locked out of her online business’ Facebook page for months and she says she’s starting to lose hope.
-
Sask. goaltender who drove a car into a house suspended from junior hockey
A 20-year-old goaltender for the Humboldt Broncos was suspended indefinitely from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) following his arrest over the weekend.
-
RCMP say stolen cows were seized from a property near Saskatoon
Officers seized more than $25,000 worth of stolen cattle from a property near Saskatoon, according to RCMP.
Vancouver
-
Planning for future of B.C. psychiatric hospital site quietly halted
A years-long planning process to determine the future of the Riverview psychiatric hospital grounds in B.C. was quietly halted at the start of this year, CTV News has learned.
-
B.C. to announce plan for access to diabetes drug Ozempic, hyped for weight loss
British Columbia's health minister plans to announce how the government will ensure patients in the province will have secure access to the diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic.
-
Indigenous concert in Vancouver cancelled over questions about performer's identity claims
The Vancouver Park Board and Britannia Community Services Centre cancelled an event Sunday that had been advertised as part of an Indigenous concert series in Grandview Park.
Regina
-
Canada Border Services Agency reinstates regular hours at 10 Sask. ports of entry
As of Friday, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reinstating their regular hours of service at 39 land ports of entry and three air ports of entry (POE), including 10 Saskatchewan POEs.
-
Weyburn musician gets three 'yeses' from American Idol judges
Weyburn, Sask. musician Brayden King revealed he will be going through to the Hollywood round of American Idol after receiving three "yeses" from the judges following his audition.
-
Liberals to go after predatory lending in today's budget, invest in dental care plan
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to table a federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, which a federal source says will include plans to go after predatory lending and more details on dental care as part of a pitch to make life more affordable.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to announce plan for access to diabetes drug Ozempic, hyped for weight loss
British Columbia's health minister plans to announce how the government will ensure patients in the province will have secure access to the diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic.
-
B.C. needs unprecedented construction to offset record immigration: report
A new report says home construction in British Columbia will need to rise to unprecedented levels to offset the impact of record immigration on the housing market.
-
Vancouver Island councillor resigns after referring to mayor as 'Mr. Hitler'
A municipal councillor on Vancouver Island has resigned effective immediately after referring to the mayor as "Mr. Hitler" during a public council meeting.