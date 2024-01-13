Health committee looking at criticisms of planned UPEI medical school

Construction is coming along quickly at the site of the University of Prince Edward Island’s (UPEI) new medical school, but questions still remain about how the school will work.

That was on the minds of members of the provincial Standing Committee on Health and Social Development when they created their work plan this week.

Pushed by interim Liberal leader Hal Perry, questions about the medical school will be this session's first priority. This follows the resignation of Health PEI CEO Michael Gardam, who cited the medical school as a major contributor to the decision.

“That raises some grave concerns over the CEO of Health PEI having issues,” said Perry. “Saying he’s leaving, or partially leaving that position due to decisions that were made within the medical school.”

A draft of the first phase of the Spindle Report, made public through a freedom of information request late in 2023, outlined how far behind P.E.I.’s medical system was to fulfil basic healthcare needs on the island, let alone the additional doctors required to teach students at a medical school.

“We want to make sure that the path forward is the correct path, and when red flags are raised that causes some concerns. So I just want to be assured that moving forward with the medical school is going to be good for islanders,” said Perry.

UPEI officials say the phase of the report released was specifically looking at challenges and the completed report will offer solutions to those problems as well.

Tory committee members pushed back against calling Gardam alone, paraphrasing UPEI’s response to the former Health PEI CEO’s criticism.

“There are doctors that are on P.E.I. that are specifically wanting to stay on P.E.I. because of the medical school, and there are other doctors who are enquiring,” said Zach Bell, Tory MLA.

The Liberals agreed with calling UPEI officials to come before the committee as well, set to be the first witnesses called this session.

Regardless of those conversations happening in committee, money has already been spent on the medical school, construction is already underway, and it’s set to accept its first class in fall of 2025.

