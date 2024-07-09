ATLANTIC
    • Heat warnings continue for most of the Maritimes for second day in a row

    A woman shakes sand off of her towel at the end of a wooden bridge in Rainbow Haven Beach Provincial Park in Cow Bay, N.S. on Sunday, June 19, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese A woman shakes sand off of her towel at the end of a wooden bridge in Rainbow Haven Beach Provincial Park in Cow Bay, N.S. on Sunday, June 19, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
    Heat warnings continue to blanket most of the Maritimes for the second day in a row.

    Temperatures Tuesday are expected to hit around 31 C, with humidex making it feel more like 34 to 39 C.

    For the overnight hours in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, little relief is expected with lows around 19 C in the forecast.

    According to Environment Canada, the heat warnings could extend into Wednesday for some regions. The warnings are expected to lift on Prince Edward Island after Tuesday.

    The criteria for a heat warning is slightly different for each Maritimes province but require two consecutive days and nights of hot temperatures, high humidex and warm nights, according to CTV Atlantic Chief Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell.

    Environment Canada provides tips for tackling the hot weather, including:

    • Watch for the effects of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.
    • Limit direct sun exposure.
    • Shade yourself by wearing a wide-brimmed, breathable hat and/or an umbrella.
    • Watch for early signs of heat illness (feeling unwell, fatigue, thirst, headache) as these can rapidly evolve into life-threatening emergencies. Move to a cooler environment immediately, such as a shaded or air-conditioned space.

