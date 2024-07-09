Heat warnings continue for most of the Maritimes for second day in a row

Heat warnings continue to blanket most of the Maritimes for the second day in a row.

Temperatures Tuesday are expected to hit around 31 C, with humidex making it feel more like 34 to 39 C.

For the overnight hours in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, little relief is expected with lows around 19 C in the forecast.

According to Environment Canada, the heat warnings could extend into Wednesday for some regions. The warnings are expected to lift on Prince Edward Island after Tuesday.

The criteria for a heat warning is slightly different for each Maritimes province but require two consecutive days and nights of hot temperatures, high humidex and warm nights, according to CTV Atlantic Chief Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell.

Environment Canada provides tips for tackling the hot weather, including: