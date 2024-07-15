Heat warnings in the Maritimes expected to continue through to Wednesday

Heat warnings blanketing the Maritimes Monday are expected to continue through to Wednesday for most parts of the region.

According to Environment Canada, the warnings will continue until mid-week for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, while it may lift for parts of western Nova Scotia Monday night.

Temperatures are expected to hit around 30 C Monday, with humidex making it feel more like 36 to 39 C.

Little relief is expected overnight Monday into Tuesday with low temperatures forecast between 17 to 20 C.

Tips for tackling the hot weather include: