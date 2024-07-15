ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Heat warnings in the Maritimes expected to continue through to Wednesday

    A woman shakes sand off of her towel at the end of a wooden bridge in Rainbow Haven Beach Provincial Park in Cow Bay, N.S. on Sunday, June 19, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese A woman shakes sand off of her towel at the end of a wooden bridge in Rainbow Haven Beach Provincial Park in Cow Bay, N.S. on Sunday, June 19, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
    Heat warnings blanketing the Maritimes Monday are expected to continue through to Wednesday for most parts of the region.

    According to Environment Canada, the warnings will continue until mid-week for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, while it may lift for parts of western Nova Scotia Monday night.

    Temperatures are expected to hit around 30 C Monday, with humidex making it feel more like 36 to 39 C.

    Little relief is expected overnight Monday into Tuesday with low temperatures forecast between 17 to 20 C.

    Tips for tackling the hot weather include:

    • Watch for the effects of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.
    • Limit direct sun exposure.
    • Shade yourself by wearing a wide-brimmed, breathable hat and/or an umbrella.
    • Watch for early signs of heat illness (feeling unwell, fatigue, thirst, headache) as these can rapidly evolve into life-threatening emergencies. Move to a cooler environment immediately, such as a shaded or air-conditioned space.

