ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Heat warnings issued across New Brunswick

    A child plays in the water at the Centennial pool in Moncton, N.B., on July 6, 2023. (Alana Pickrell/CTV Atlantic) A child plays in the water at the Centennial pool in Moncton, N.B., on July 6, 2023. (Alana Pickrell/CTV Atlantic)
    A series of heat warnings are in place across New Brunswick, with temperatures expected to climb into the low 30s this week.

    Environment Canada says a period of “very hot and humid” weather is expected from Tuesday through Thursday.

    Daytime highs will vary from near 30 to 33 C, with the humidex expected to reach 40 on Wednesday and Thursday.

    Little relief is expected overnight, with lows of 17 to 24 C in the forecast.

    “Hot conditions could possibly continue into Friday, especially over central and southwestern areas of the province,” the warnings read.

