HALIFAX -- Heat warnings are in effect for most areas of the Maritimes on Monday, as temperatures are expected to reach highs of more than 30 degrees across nearly the entire region.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for every part of Nova Scotia except Cape Breton, as well as much of New Brunswick over Monday and Tuesday.

Happy Monday!!! Sunshine today accompanied by a heat warning that is in effect with a very high UV index across Atlantic Canada. Areas could feel closer to 38 - 40 degrees into Tuesday when it begins to taper off in the evening. Stay hydrated and don't forget the sunscreen!☀️ pic.twitter.com/0kq1unvTPf — Lataevia-Ceianna Beezer (@lataeviaceianna) June 7, 2021

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 33 degrees in the Halifax area on Monday, continuing into Tuesday, before temperatures are expected to cool off Tuesday evening.

Cooler conditions are expected along parts of the Nova Scotia coast and Cape Breton.

In New Brunswick, the warmest conditions are expected on Monday, when Humidex values could reach 40 to 43 degrees in the afternoon.

Some schools in New Brunswick have scheduled early dismissals due to heat warnings.

In New Brunswick’s Anglophone West School District, 64 of 69 schools will be dismissing three hours earlier than normal dismissal time.

In a tweet, the ASD West said the five schools with a regular full day are Nasis Middle School, Royal Road Elementary School, Harvey High School, McAdam High School and Minto Elementary Middle School.

64 of the 69 Schools will be dismissing 3 hours earlier than the normal dismissal time, due to the forecasted high temps. Five schools with a regular full day are: Nasis Middle School, Royal Road Elem School, Harvey High School, McAdam High School, and Minto Elem Middle School. — ASD-West (@ASD_West) June 7, 2021

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when temperatures or humidity conditions are so high that they pose a higher risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The public is reminded to reduce their heat risk by scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.