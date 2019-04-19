

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON - With heavy rain in the forecast, people living along the Saint John River in western New Brunswick are bracing for flooding this weekend.

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization says a gradual snow melt in the province's northwest is expected to accelerate rapidly as temperatures rise.

The provincial government says sand and sandbags are available at locations across the province.

Water levels are expected to rise over the coming days, and several areas along the river have passed or will reach flood stage before the weekend is through.

Those locations include Saint John, Edmundston, Fredericton, Jemseg and ten other communities in the river's watershed.

Some residents are still making repairs to property damaged during historic flooding last year.