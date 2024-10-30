Hellifax Horror Fest creeps into Halifax Thursday for fifth year

The Hellifax Horror Fest kicks off in Halifax on Thursday for its fifth year, offering audiences the opportunity to connect and share all-things horror.

Chelsea Doherty, a co-ordinator for this year’s event, expects the turnout to be similar to last year, however organizers are hopeful tickets will sell out.

“We have a lot of variety, we are an international film festival, so we have not just local filmmakers but filmmakers from all over the world,” said Doherty. “So, Finland, Australia and Brazil and one feature from Estonia.”

The co-ordinators say this year’s four-day event has quite the variety of films and programs.

“We have six features and four out of six of those are from Canada,” says Tanya Preyde, Halifax Horror Fest lead co-ordinator.

Preyde says this year's films offer a variety of genres, all with a horror-themed twist.

“Anything from our net slasher films to the more mystery, there’s science fiction, there's fantasy, there's animation and lots of comedy,” said Preyde.

One film getting attention this year is the short horror comedy “Gaslit.” Writer and director Anna MacLean says this was her third submission to Hellifax.

"It's about a woman who would go to great lengths to prove that she wasn't responsible for a toot,” said MacLean.

"It's a juxtaposition of how stupid life can be and how serious we can take it, and it is just something that aligns with me as a person.”

Another short film hitting the big screen this Saturday is “Charlie Charlie.”

"When we applied for this festival, we were not even expecting and when we got the invitation, we were so excited and all of the crew members and cast members did so much effort and that's why we got this recognition,” said Sumin Shatae, assistant director of “Charlie Charlie.”

Although it's all for Halloween fun, the festival also helps open doors for local actors and filmmakers. Sherlin Shibi, a cast member in "Charlie Charlie," says this acts as a stepping stone for her.

“Because of this, I was considered for a lot more roles," said Shibi.

The film festival is not only a showcase, but it also comes with a bit of competition. Audience members can vote after every screening on their favourite short films and feature films. There are jury selection awards as well.

Preyde says Hellifax is a team effort and volunteer run.

“What goes into it is a lot of passion, I would say. A lot of passion and a lot of people who just want to see this happen,” said Preyde.

When it comes to reactions, Preyde says they haven't met anyone who hasn't been enthusiastic about the festival.

“You can pretty much walk up to people on the street with a flyer and say, 'Do you like scary movies?' And it's either, ‘Hell no or hell yes,’” said Preyde.

The festival takes place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 at the Carbon Arc Cinema in the Museum of Natural History.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.