Multiple collisions lead to traffic troubles in Halifax Wednesday morning

Collisions on both bridges spanning the Halifax Harbour led to traffic troubles for commuters Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency says there was a three-vehicle collision on the MacKay Bridge around 6:30 a.m.

Halifax Harbour Bridges says there were also two separate crashes on the Macdonald Bridge, plus a broken-down car.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

The incidents caused traffic to be significantly backed up in many parts of the city during the morning commute.

Bottleneck traffic slowly started clearing up around 8:30 am.

