Here's how Maritimers can help Ukrainians in crisis

As Russian forces moved on Ukraine’s capital - with apartment buildings and schools bombed, and hundreds of deaths reported - Ukrainian-Canadian organizations and aid agencies say humanitarian relief is urgently needed.

The Canadian Red Cross has launched a fundraising campaign to help give aid workers on the ground the supplies they need, which can be found online.

“We’re working directly with the Ukraine Red Cross Society that has over 2,000 volunteers, some 500 staff that are working to support those hardest hit areas,” says Bill Lawlor, the provincial director of the Canadian Red Cross for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Lawlor says those volunteers and staff on the ground in Ukraine are working on securing shelter sites for evacuees, deploying mobile health care, and providing essentials like food and clothing.

“And of course, (for) families who haven't had much to begin with, prior to this conflict escalation, now the situation is indeed quite dire,” he adds.

Two Ukrainian-Canadian organizations are also fundraising online in their own relief appeal.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress and the Canada-Ukraine Foundation’s “Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal” will also help provide emergency help.

“(It’s) for civilian and Ukrainian armies to help with food packages, and medicine packages,” says Andre Mereshchuck, the president of the Nova Scotia Branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

Along with financial support, Mereshchuck says emotional support has also been a big help.

“Very appreciative and thank you, our community, Nova Scotians, all Canadians,” he says. “We received a lot of response and emails.”

Friday, the Nova Scotia government announced it will be donating $100,000 to the “Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.”

"Nova Scotians were shocked and horrified by Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which endangers the lives of people and flies in the face of international law," said Premier Tim Houston in a news release Friday. “I am pleased to make this contribution to support the people of Ukraine and for Nova Scotia's Ukrainian community in their time of need."

The province is also flying the Ukrainian flag at Province House in Halifax. It’s also expediting immigration applications for Ukrainians.

City Hall in Halifax is also lit up in blue and yellow - the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

For those who find comfort in faith – St. Vladimir Orthodox Church in Halifax is holding a special service on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., to pray for all those affected by this war.

“We do have a connection with the Russian and the Ukrainian community,” says the church rector, Father David Edwards. “And it's really important that they know we are here for them.”

The Nova Scotia branch of the Ukrainian Congress is holding a peace rally for Ukraine Saturday at 4 p.m. at Grand Parade in Halifax.