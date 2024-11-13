ATLANTIC
    High winds lead to Maritime power outages, school closures on Wednesday

    High winds were behind a number of power outages across the Maritimes Wednesday morning and some school closures in parts of central Nova Scotia.

    Outages

    At 8 a.m., there were 23 active outages in Nova Scotia, affecting 700 customers. As of 5:30 p.m., there were 21 active outages affecting 244 customers. 

    At that time in New Brunswick there were 16 outages affecting 185 NB Power customers. As of 5:30 p.m., there were 7 outages affecting 90 customers. 

    And in P.E.I., there were 654 Maritime Electric customers without electricity around 7:30 a.m.At 5:30 p.m., there were only 2 customers without power. 

    There were also outages in parts of Halifax and Dartmouth Tuesday night, which impacted around 2,600 Nova Scotia Power customers. Electricity was restored to both areas before 10:30 p.m.

    Schools

    The Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education in Nova Scotia says the following schools were closed Wednesday due to the outages:

    • West Colchester Consolidated
    • Great Village Elementary
    • Advocate District

    Travel

    The Confederation Bridge began restricting traffic to certain vehicles Tuesday night. A post on the bridge’s website says the restrictions will be in place until the high wind situation changes.

    The Tancook ferry cancelled service Wednesday morning. A post on the ferry’s X account says to watch for updates about the afternoon sailing.

