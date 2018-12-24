

Decorating a Christmas tree is usually a festive event. But for New Glasgow, N.S. resident Tammy MacLaren, decorating one Christmas tree is a much more emotional experience.

Holiday travellers driving on N.S. Highway 104 in Barney’s River, N.S. may notice a small, decorated tree on the side of the highway between New Glasgow and Antigonish. MacLaren decorates that tree every year in memory of those who have been killed or injured on the notorious stretch of road.

“It’s very emotional,” says MacLaren. “It is because you know that every bulb that I’m putting on that tree is a person, and a family has been affected.”

Since 2009, 18 people have died and 344 people have been injured from accidents that have occurred on the 37 kilometre stretch of highway between Sutherlands River and Antigonish.

The most recent fatal crash was just eight days ago, as two men from Newfoundland and Labrador passed away following a collision between two pickup trucks on December 16th.

The decorated tree does not have lights, or flashy displays- just 18 red balls representing each of the people who have passed away since 2009, along with one gold ball that represents all those injured, or killed prior to 2009.

“It’s just a quiet, respectful reminder to all the families that have lost loved ones that they’re in our thoughts and prayers during this Holiday season, and they’re not forgotten,” explains MacLaren.

In July, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and N.S. Premier Stephen McNeil announced Federal and Provincial funding that will see part of Highway 104 twinned by the year 2024.

That announcement was one that fire chief Joe MacDonald will never forget.

“It was a big Christmas present. It was probably one of the highlights of my year for that top happen,” says MacDonald, the fire chief in Barneys River, who had been tirelessly advocating for the highway to be twinned for years.

According to government documents, construction on the twinning project may begin in late 2019. It’s expected the project could be completed within five years.

