SYDNEY, N.S. -- If you’re looking for a home dating back to the 18th century, you’re in luck -- a 235-year-old home has hit the market in Sydney, N.S.

If the halls of O’Brien House could talk, they would have plenty of tales to tell -- starting with just how the building ended up along Sydney Harbour more than 200 years ago.

“Apparently it was built in Connecticut, moved here, landed just across the street as you go down to the big fiddle,” says Jim MacDonald, who owns the home.

Most homes that were built in the 1700s operate mostly as tourist attractions, but MacDonald has been living at O’Brien House for a number of years.

It’s a provincially-designated heritage building and many of its original features are still intact.

“Most people are most impressed, I think, by the floors,” says MacDonald. “They’re plank floors and the floors are all double floors and they’re an inch thick.”

At age 72, MacDonald figures it’s time to sell, and says some people have expressed an interest already.

“If they have the same passion as I do for an older home, then that would be reason enough,” he says.

“But if, for example, an artisan bought it, being so close to the big fiddle and the tourist office across the street, and with hope the cruise shops are coming back across the street, and even if they don’t, it’s still a really popular area.”

Don Burke stopped by to visit the home on Monday. While he isn’t buying it, he’s hoping to see it preserved in the city’s historic north end.

“I believe these are treasures,” says Burke. “It’s really great to see private people take theses houses and restore them and maintain them.”

MacDonald says the building has been a tavern and an inn in the past and it could be updated to host visitors again.

“I rented the whole house all at once, so a lot of people stayed here and they were very, very interested in the history,” he says.

As for the price, he’s hoping to get at least $279,000.

“The historical element … what’s the premium on that?”

MacDonald says he hasn’t listed the home yet, hoping to make a private sale, but he plans to put it to a wider market if a buyer isn’t found soon.