HMCS Halifax and Montréal return from European NATO mission

HMCS Halifax and Montréal return from European NATO mission

HMCS Montréal departed Canada in January and HMCS Halifax set sail in March, amid growing tensions between Russia and the west around the invasion of Ukraine. HMCS Montréal departed Canada in January and HMCS Halifax set sail in March, amid growing tensions between Russia and the west around the invasion of Ukraine.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers

A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island