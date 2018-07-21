

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- The countdown is on for the homecoming of a Halifax-class navy ship and its 240-member crew.

HMCS St. John's is expected to return to its home port of Halifax on Monday after a six-month deployment in the Baltic Sea, northern Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.

The return concludes the ship's participation in a training mission called Operation Reassurance, which aims to reinforce NATO's collective defence in the face of Russian aggression.

It also marks the last scheduled operational deployment of the CH-124 Sea King Helicopter after 54 years of service to the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Royal Canadian Navy.

HMCS Ville de Quebec left Halifax's naval base on Wednesday to relieve HMCS St. John's of duty.

On board was a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter, marking the first international deployment of the Canadian military's new state-of-the-art, twin-engine machine.