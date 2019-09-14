

THE CANADIAN PRESS





PARADISE, N.L. -- It's a hockey fan's paradise this weekend as the Toronto Maple Leafs hold their annual training camp in Paradise, N.L.

Fans lined up around the block in the early mornings of Friday and Saturday to snag free tickets to practices and scrimmages at the Paradise Double Ice Complex, about 20 minutes west of St. John's.

As events wrapped up Saturday afternoon, fans shared excitement over the chance to watch their favourite players.

Cory Mitchell and Jennifer Mitchell were at the arena with their twin baby boys, Austin and Clarke, named after Leafs players Auston Matthews and Wendel Clark.

Cory commented on the positive buzz and excitement, saying the whole province seems to be enjoying the team's visit.

The training camp in Paradise runs until Sunday afternoon before a sold out exhibition game in St. John's on Tuesday.