

CTV Atlantic





Things will look a little different on the ice when Nova Scotia junior hockey league action gets underway in September -- with all players wearing full facial protection.

Hockey Canada has ruled everybody below the junior A level must follow suit by August 2020.

Hockey Nova Scotia is getting a jump on this safety precaution by introducing it this season instead, a move being largely applauded by the sports community.

It's about creating the safest possible environment.

"We want players playing long-term," said Hockey Nova Scotia executive director Amy Walsh. "Increased safety, for the players and even perceived for the parents, is big as far as registering them for hockey and to keep them playing long term."

It's one of the main reasons why Hockey Nova Scotia is making full facial protection mandatory for all junior B and junior C hockey players in the province starting in September.

"I think it was the stats that were given to us by Hockey Canada just around the increased safety," Walsh said.

Going forward, half-shield visors will be replaced by full-face masks.

"I think for the younger kids that are playing the high level of hockey, they're not as big. they're not as strong," said long-time hockey coach and executive Sean McKenna, who applauds the move.

"If there's anything you can do to make it safer. You only get one set of teeth. You only get one set of eyes," McKenna said.

Not everyone agrees.

"I think if you're under the age of 18, maybe you could go with the full shield as a requirement," said Kevin Furze, who wants more experienced junior players to have a choice to wear half-shield visors.

"After that I think the decision should be up to you," Furze said.

But Walsh says this move is being done to protect all junior B and C players.

It will also lower cost of insurance claims stemming from injury.

And, to help purchase new facial protection for every player on every team, Hockey Nova Scotia is chipping in $1.000 per team, Walsh says.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Paul Hollingsworth.