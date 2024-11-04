Housing expected to be top issue among major parties on N.S. campaign trail today

HALIFAX -

Housing seems set to be the top issue among major parties on the Nova Scotia campaign trail today.

Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston has an announcement scheduled for this morning on the topic at the party's Halifax headquarters.

The NDP, led by Claudia Chender, is also going to be holding an event on housing affordability in the provincial capital.

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill is holding a morning news conference in the city as well, though it's not clear what the topic will be.

At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives held 34 seats in the 55-seat legislature, the Liberals held 14 seats, the N-D-P had six and there was one Independent.

Nova Scotia election day is Nov. 26.

