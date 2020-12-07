HALIFAX -- New Brunswickers don’t have to skip the holiday season this year, but the province’s chief medical officer of health says they do need to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Your sacrifices can and will save lives,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell in a statement released by the province. “This year, going the extra mile will mean not moving at all in order to get across the finish line successfully.”

The New Brunswick government has released its recommendations on how to celebrate the holiday season safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province is urging New Brunswickers to avoid non-essential travel, especially outside of their region.

Anyone who travels to New Brunswick from another province or country must self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival.

For those who must travel over the holidays, the provincial government says they should:

Download the COVID Alert app

Wear a face mask

Avoid layovers if travelling by plane

Only travel with members of your immediate household

Avoid long car trips with multiple stops

Avoid commuting during peak hours if travelling by bus

Follow physical distancing as much as possible

As for gatherings, the province says New Brunswickers should not host guests from outside the province this holiday season, as many parts of Canada are seeing high numbers of COVID-19.

Beyond that, guidelines are separated according to the different alert levels. Here are some key takeaways:

YELLOW LEVEL

Number of contacts should be kept small and consistent.

Informal indoor gatherings of up to 20 people are allowed for close friends and family members.

Informal outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed, but they must include physical distancing.

New Brunswickers should minimize the number of people around the table.

Surfaces should be disinfected and disinfected before and after visitors.

Guests and family members should wash their hands before preparing and eating food.

Reusable glassware and dishes should be thoroughly washed and sanitized or disposable dishes and utensils should be used.

Fabrics, such as tablecloths, should be washed in hot water.

People who attend faith and/or music gatherings must be distanced and masks are to be worn the entire time. Audience members can be distanced as little as one metre apart from each other, if they are seated and wearing a mask, but the audience must be four metres or more from the performers or officiants.

ORANGE LEVEL

In Orange Zones where a one-household bubble is mandated, it can be extended to include a caregiver or an immediate family member who needs “mental, social and/or emotional support.” The caregiver can be a professional, or an informal person such as a friend or neighbour. The “caregiver” can join the people in the single-household bubble for events such as church and going to restaurants.

“Faith venues” such as churches can gather under usual COVID-19 guidelines, with no more than 50 people in attendance. People must wear masks and keep a distance of two metres.

Masks are mandatory in both public indoor and outdoor places.

Indoor gatherings such as funerals, celebrations of life, weddings, etc. are allowed, but only up to a maximum of 25 people. Indoor gatherings with more than 25 people are not allowed.

Outdoor gatherings are allowed, but only up to a maximum of 10 people.

RED LEVEL

In Orange Zones where a one-household bubble is mandated, it can be extended to include a caregiver or an immediate family member who needs “mental, social and/or emotional support.” The caregiver can be a professional, or an informal person such as a friend or neighbour.

Gatherings, including celebrations, workplace parties and parades, are not allowed.

Community meals are not allowed. All meals must be drive-thru, takeout, and delivery.

Gatherings outside are allowed, but only up to a maximum of five people, with physical distancing.

Public spaces are closed – only outdoor drive-in religious services are allowed.

Masks are mandatory in all public places, inside and outside.

In the document, the New Brunswick government adds it’s important, at all levels, to be kind to each other.

“Remember that a small gesture of kindness can go a long way, especially to disrupt stress throughout the holidays. It can also help lower your own levels of depression or anxiety,” said the province.

The full document outlining holiday guidelines can be read here.