HALIFAX -- More hockey fans and parents will be allowed to cheer on hockey games in the Halifax Regional Municipality beginning this weekend.

In a release, the HRM announced new changes to arena capacity for spectators at municipally owned facilities.

"No two facilities are the same, so we need to work with each individual facility to ensure we understand their guidelines," said Amy Walsh, the executive director of Hockey Nova Scotia.

Up until now, a maximum of 50 spectators was allowed in all HRM owned facilities, which prevented some parents from watching their children's games and practices.

The change comes after an online petition received nearly 6000 signatures calling for parents to be allowed back in the rink.

Beginning Sunday, Nov 1., 100 spectators will be allowed at the Halifax Forum Arena, Zatzman Sportsplex, Saint Margaret’s Centre – Fountain rink, and Rink D at Bedford’s BMO Centre.

Cole Harbour Place Scotia 1 rink will allow 85 spectators and Halifax Civic Arena will allow 75.

Rink C at Dartmouth’s RBC Centre will allow 100 spectators beginning Nov. 15.

The following arenas will continue to limit spectators to 50, due to physical capacity and the requirement to physical distance.

BMO Centre Rinks A, B and C

Cole Harbour Place Scotia 2 (35 spectators)

Eastern Shore

LeBrun Arena

RBC Centre Rinks A, B and D

Sackville Sports Stadium

Centennial Arena

Spryfield Arena

Saint Margaret’s Centre – Smith

Spectators must wear masks at all time, and no food or drink is permitted in the rink.

Rental groups will continue to be responsible for COVID-19 screening and tracking of all spectators.