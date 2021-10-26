HRM tree removal sparks reaction from Schmidtville residents

HALIFAX -

A group from south end Halifax gathered on Tuesday to send a message to the city to put a stop to any plans to remove mature trees in their neighbourhood in order to clear a path for bike lanes.

Larry Haiven is with the Friends of Schmidtville - a small neighbourhood in south end Halifax that features many mature trees.

“Before this whole idea of the bike lanes comes to city council, we want them to take the tree removal option off the table," said Haiven.

Haiven said the group supports new ideas when it comes to transportation, but not the tear down of trees.

“We are not against bike lanes," said Haiven. "A lot of us are cyclists.”

Cyclist Keynan Berger says he is pro bike lanes.

"I think we can share the road,” said Berger, who added he wants the city to pursue other options.

In a statement, HRM Public Affairs Advisor Brynn Budden told CTV, "The municipality is developing a number of different concepts to add bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure to Morris Street to share with the public for feedback. Some of these concepts would impact trees and some would not. Following public engagement and evaluation of the options, the preferred option will be presented to council for approval.”

Friends of Schmidtville member Lara Cusson said other cities have faced this same issue.

"They have the bike lanes coexisting with the mature trees,” said Cusson.

Cusson also said trees bring ecological and aesthetic heritage benefits to the Schmidtville neighbourghood.