

CTV Atlantic





Police say human remains found in the Upper Derby, N.B. area on the weekend are those of a Fredericton woman and they are treating her death as a homicide.

The RCMP responded to a dirt road near the intersection of Highway 8 and Route 415 shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday after someone found the remains.

Police initially said they were treating the death as suspicious.

Police have now confirmed the case is a homicide, but say they don’t believe the public is at risk.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Candace Rose Winona Stevens of Fredericton.

According to her obituary, Stevens leaves behind a daughter. It also states that she worked as an aesthetician at a spa in Fredericton. Sorella Spa has issued a statement on social media, calling Stevens a “very kind soul.”

The Fredericton Police Force is now leading the investigation, with assistance from the New Brunswick RCMP.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force.