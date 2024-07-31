Humane Society in Prince Edward Island asks animal lovers to adopt

The Humane Society in Prince Edward Island is looking for animal lovers to adopt a pet.

About 79 animals are waitlisted to be brought to the province’s only animal shelter. The Humane Society said the list is growing while adoptions slow during the summer months.

Ashley Travis is a development and communications coordinator for the Humane Society. She said a pattern of slower summer adoptions has been consistent in recent years.

“Folks are moving and are finding it difficult to find animal-friendly housing,” Travis said in a news release from the Humane Society. “As the summer is a popular time of year to move and to travel, we see an increase in animals coming into the shelter during this time and adoptions slow down.”

Travis said Islanders who aren’t in a position to adopt can help by fostering animals and sharing the Humane Society’s social media posts.

Those interested in adopting can apply to the Human Society online or visit in person.

