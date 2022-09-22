Hurricane Fiona causes cancellations and puts pressure on wedding plans

Many people living in the Maritimes are hoping for the best, but bracing for the worst as Hurricane Fiona nears the region.

Events are being cancelled, seemingly on a minute-by-minute basis, but Candyce Sellars, who’s scheduled to get married on Saturday, hurricane or not, has a message for Mother Nature.

“I am having my wedding, come hell or high water -- as long as there is an officiant and two witnesses and us," said Sellars. "That’s all I care about.”

When Sellars lets her mind wander, she daydreams about the perfect wedding.

“I imagined 10 of us in a little garden in a circle for 15 minutes,” said Sellars, who's marrying Chad Stoddard. “I have, for the last six months, wished on every curly chip, every 11:11, and every shooting star that I would get sun. Now, not only am I not getting sun, I’m getting a generational storm.”

For the Halifax Mooseheads, having severe weather alter their schedule is nothing new. The Mooseheads were set to host Charlottetown in their home opener on Friday night.

Halifax has postponed the game. Moncton versus Cape Breton on Friday and Saint John versus Bathurst on Saturday have also been postponed.

“Safety is paramount, and [we] have to be prepared for these things," said Mooseheads media relations manager Scott MacIntosh.

"I believe White Juan wiped out a Mooseheads game way back when. Our subsequent road game in Charlottetown on Saturday is also postponed, just to ensure the safety of all players, fans, officials and staff."

In downtown Halifax, work is underway to quickly dismantle the massive entertainment stage at Grand Parade. The stage will be packed away for the winter season two weeks earlier than planned.

A weekend outdoor concert featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff is moving to a nearby indoor venue.