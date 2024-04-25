You’re going to need a bigger boat: Shark cage diving coming to Halifax

Halifax residents and visitors hoping to see sharks up close and in their habitat will get the chance to do so this summer.

According to a news release from Atlantic Shark Expeditions, the company, which had its inaugural season in Liverpool, N.S., last year, will be offering shark cage dives in Halifax starting in July.

“There are lots of sharks offshore Halifax, including blue sharks, mako sharks, and even the occasional great white,” said Neil Hammerschlag, marine biologist and president of Atlantic Shark Expeditions, in the release. “People will have an opportunity to experience these powerful creatures up close, while contributing to our research aimed at understanding and conserving sharks.”

Shark expeditions require a full day at sea. Booking are now available at www.atlanticsharkexp.com.

