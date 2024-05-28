'I enjoy the vibe': Young rockers in New Brunswick going on tour

After practising for seven months, the rock band at Birchmount School in Moncton, N.B., is ready to hit the road.

The 13-piece group has been practising since September and will be getting on the bus for a mini tour next week.

The band called "Creative Differences" will be playing at four schools in two days in Moncton, Riverview, Havelock and Hillsborough.

“I really like the community of a rock band. Being able to perform. That’s really fun. And I like coming to rehearsals after school,” said guitarist Rowan Miller.

They’re led by music teacher Jaime Hunter who held auditions last fall and got "Creative Differences" up and running.

“They were very different from each other in all ways possible, so they really came up with that name because that was their sound and that was kind of who they thought they were,” said Hunter.

The band, which includes mostly students from grades 7 and 8, focuses on playing classics from artists like Ozzy Osbourne, Radiohead and The White Stripes.

They practise after class in one of the school’s portables - 13 young musicians coming together to have fun and do something creative.

“I enjoy the vibe,” said lead singer Broden LeBlanc-Noel. “I enjoy how everyone knows each other and everyone likes the environment. I feel it’s a very, I want to say, creative environment."

Hunter loves seeing her students grow not only as musicians, but people too.

“It’s so awesome to have the product of songs, but really, the way that they’re kind and they’re leadership oriented and they understand how to cooperate and collaborate, those are the biggest wins you can ask for,” said Hunter.

“The kids are incredible and kind and courageous and despite feeling like they may not have a place in other spaces in the school, they have their place in rock band.”

They’ve had a few performances so far, but the tour is the band’s biggest showcase of the year.

Broden said he has a little more experience than the other two lead singers, but he’s optimistic the band will come together and have great performances next week.

“I feel pretty confident about it. I feel we’re going to do good,” said Broden.

They’ll be playing in front of hundreds of new fans, so the band could be a little nervous.

“A little bit, but I’ve been doing this for a couple of years. I’m good to go,” said Rowan.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.