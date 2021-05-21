WESTERN SHORE, N.S. -- The footage from Larson Munongo's home surveillance camera shows Nova Scotia RCMP in tactical gear and wearing gas masks firing a series of flash grenades through the windows of his home early Wednesday morning.

The volley of loud bangs begins two seconds after police can be heard shouting, "Police! Search warrant!" moments after emerging from the woods outside Munongo's rented house in Western Shore, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP confirm officers executed a search warrant at the 21-year-old's residence shortly after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, looking for a 9mm handgun.

The force says members of Lunenburg District RCMP were assisted by officers with the emergency response team.

Munongo says it happened so quickly, he had no time to respond to the officer's initial verbal warning.

"I had no chance to comply," Munongo said. "I could have complied if I had heard that, 'police, search warrant' before they start shooting, I would have come out."

Munongo says as flash grenades were fired into the home, he looked out a window and saw armoured vehicles and police and then went to get his girlfriend so they could go out the front door.

"As we were walking up to the front door, I still can keep hearing things coming through, smash, smash, smash, things keep on coming," he recalls.

Munongo says he had no idea why they were there -- until police showed him a warrant to search his home for a firearm.

He wants to know, why officers just didn't knock on the door.

Munungo doesn't think the use of force was related to the firearm search.

"I think it's because of me, based on who I am, based on what skin colour I am," he says.

Wednesday's incident was not Munongo's first police encounter.

He says he pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm several years ago.

He is also facing other recent charges -- including assault and assault with a weapon -- which are still before the courts.

Munongo says he's not guilty -- and has been trying to turn his life around.

RCMP say those charges -- and an investigation into extortion with a firearm that began May 16 – brought investigators to Munongo's house.

But RCMP confirm they did not find what they were looking for – a 9 mm handgun.

"While our officers did not get a handgun, they did locate ammunition and the 21-year-old man was later released on conditions," says N.S. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall.

Marshall says Munongo was arrested during the raid without incident and later released on conditions after being charged for breach of probation.

Asked by CTV News why officers didn't simply knock on the door and present the warrant, Cpl. Marshall said various factors are taken into account when investigative teams determine the best way to execute a search warrant.

Part of that process, says Cpl. Marshall, involves developing a "safety plan."

He says officers determined the use of force illustrated in Munongo's security footage was the appropriate response, based on Munongo's record, his current charges, and details of the investigation.

"Race had absolutely nothing to do with it," says Cpl. Marshall.

"While it does look assertive, and I can certainly understand that, the ultimate intent is to ensure that we successfully execute the search warrant safely," he adds.

Munongo disagrees, saying it wasn't necessary.

"They didn't do their job right when they came here," he says.

Munongo's home was damaged in the raid, with broken glass shattered onto the floor in several rooms from broken windows. Several window frames were damaged and screens torn.

His belongings and furniture were left in disarray after being searched through, with investigators even looking in his toilet tank and wood-burning fireplace.

Munongo wants an apology from the RCMP for how the search was carried out.

The N.S. RCMP says its investigation into the extortion with a weapon case that led to the search warrant is ongoing.