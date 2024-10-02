'I idolized Sid': MacKinnon eager to suit up alongside Crosby at 4 Nations Face-Off

Nathan MacKinnon had lots to contemplate this summer.

The Colorado Avalanche were ousted in the second round of the playoffs -- a result that continues to eat at the reigning Hart Trophy winner.

MacKinnon was also, of course, focused on the upcoming season as his group again looks to ascend hockey's mountain and grab hold of the Stanley Cup.

Another big thought occupying the star centre's mind was the chance to finally live out a childhood dream at February's NHL 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

MacKinnon was one of six Canadian players named in June to the country's initial roster for the league's first foray into international hockey since the 2016 World Cup.

The 29-year-old from Cole Harbour, N.S., is now poised to play alongside Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby, who grew up in the same community, for just the second time -- and the first on one of the sport's bigger stages.

"I'm thinking about it a lot," MacKinnon said of the 4 Nations at last month's NHL/NHLPA player media tour in Las Vegas. "I'm sure during the season I won't as much just because you're so consumed with your own team, but it's a lot of fun thinking about playing with all the best players from your own country."

Also among the first six players to be handed the red Maple Leaf sweater were Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Colorado defenceman Cale Makar, Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand -- another Nova Scotia product -- and Tampa Bay Lightning centre Brayden Point.

MacKinnon and Crosby have become close off the ice, and discussed potential line combinations on the golf course this off-season for the event that includes the United States, Sweden and Finland

"I idolized Sid growing up," said MacKinnon, who also suited up with the 37-year-old Crosby at the 2015 world championships. "It's not a secret. I think a lot of us did."

Vegas Golden Knights centre Jack Eichel, who was named as one of the first six American players, said the talent on display at the showcase set to run Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston will impress.

"Super competitive," he said. "As a fan, I'm sure it'll be a super enticing, exciting event. As a player, it's the first time in quite a while that we've had the opportunity to play in a best-on-best tournament internationally."

The 4 Nations won't technically meet that "best-on-best" threshold with Russia -- because of its ongoing war in Ukraine -- and Czechia not in the mix, but it should provide an appealing appetizer for the 2026 Olympics.

The NHL announced at last season's all-star game players would participate at the next two Games after skipping 2018 for business reasons and missing out in 2022 due to COVID-19.

NHLers went to five Olympics between 1998 and 2014 -- the last true best-on-best tournament.

"It's been a long time, a lot of missed opportunities, especially the Olympics," said Nashville Predators winger Filip Forsberg, one of Sweden's first six players. "I'm really excited for this to be an unofficial start of the what's to come."

Canada and the U.S. will play Feb. 16 at the Bell Centre in the last of four Montreal games. Boston's TD Garden gets three contests, including the Feb. 20 final. Rosters will be finalized later in the NHL schedule.

MacKinnon, who won the Cup with Colorado in 2022 and his first Hart Trophy as NHL MVP in June, said it's not lost on him the amount of talent set to grace the Canadian locker room.

"I think Connor and Sid are two top-5 players ever," he said. "I think Cale will be the best defenceman ever, and all in the same team. Pretty cool, right there to start. Who knows what that team will look like in 20, 30, 40 years down the line? But I think the best part is all those guys are great people, great teammates, captains, leaders.

"Some generational talent and players on that team."

GOALTENDING QUESTION

Canada is loaded at forward and on defence, but goaltending remains a big question. Gone are the days of Martin Brodeur, Roberto Luongo or Carey Price at the top of the roster.

The country does, however, have a solid group of netminders, including Jordan Binnington.

St. Louis Blues centre Robert Thomas said his teammate is an underrated commodity.

"Not a lot of people know just how good he is," said Thomas, who could also make Canada's roster. "On a lot of teams, goalies are helped through systems, but he makes some big-time saves for us, such a confident, aggressive goalie.

"He's got the confidence that he's the best there is."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.