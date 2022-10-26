'I still get upset about that': COVID-19 outbreaks in seniors' homes getting more common

What is RSV and what are the most common symptoms?

As Canada deals with an increase in cases of an illness that impacts the respiratory tract, doctors say there are certain symptoms to watch for and ways to battle the virus even with no vaccine available, including following public health protocols.

This 1981 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows an electron micrograph of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV. (CDC via AP)

  • Body found in Lake Erie

    OPP are following up on a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie in Long Point. Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday OPP were notified that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Canadian Coast Guard found a body in the water near the tip of Long Point while they were doing training exercises.

    OPP say the body of a man was pulled from the waters of Lake Erie on the south shore of Long Point on Oct. 25, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

  • Man arrested, drugs and weapons seized after police raid in Duncan, B.C.

    Mounties arrested one man and seized a stash of weapons and drugs after executing a search warrant on a property in Duncan, B.C. Officers found and seized 13 ounces of suspected fentanyl, six ounces of suspected cocaine, 34 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and more than 230 prescription pills, police said.

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

  • Fire bans lifting along B.C. coast this week, fireworks permitted

    B.C.'s Coastal Fire Centre is lifting its bans on most open burning activities just in time for Halloween. All category two and three open fires will be permitted once again in the Coastal Fire Centre jurisdiction starting Friday, which includes Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, the Central Coast and Haida Gwaii.