‘I think it's a great idea’: lukewarm response so far to N.S. wildfire housing program

A week after the province of Nova Scotia announced a significant investment in temporary housing for wildfire victims, the response so far has been somewhat underwhelming.

Last week, the province announced it was spending nearly $7.5 million to purchase 25 fully furnished modular homes as affordable rentals for the fire victims, but as of Monday, there'd only been one application to the program, and two inquiries through the Red Cross.

Still, some of the fire victims appreciate the initiative.

"I think it's a great idea," said Dwayne Melnick, who lost his home on Shelby Drive in Highland Park.

"But it's not an option here on our property."

For 15 years, the property was home for Dwayne, his wife, Lesley, and their pets.

Adding to the heartache, their cat, Brooklyn, bolted for the woods as they evacuated from the wildfire that was closing in on their home.

The Melnick's family cat, Brooklyn.Like many others, the destruction was swift and complete.

Lesley had hoped some family jewelry might turn up in the ashes, but no luck.

They stayed with friends until yesterday, when they finally moved into a temporary home until they rebuild.

"We managed to find a place. We had to wait a little while because it was a brand new build. It'll be nice for the next bit until we can get our place here rebuilt," said Melnick.

The province says Kent Homes will supply, deliver, and install the two and three-bedroom modular homes as an affordable option for the fire victims.

"Rents will be based on the average market rate and will range from about $1,000 to $2,000 a month, depending on people's circumstances, such as location and insurance status," said a provincial news release.

"Leases will be month-to-month to ensure flexibility."

But Municipal Affairs & Housing Minister, John Lohr, says the program was never meant to be a universal solution, and he's not surprised there hasn't been a flood of inquiries yet.

"It's very early days for the program. We just announced it," said Lohr.

"The reality is, specifically in the Tantallon area, it's very rugged terrain. We realize that not everyone can put one of these units on their property. It's just such a steep area. In some cases the only flat area is where the house already was."

Melnick says cleanup of the site where his home sat is expected to begin in a few days.

The couple have been told it could take 12 to 18 months to build a new home, but they're aware it could be longer.

Twenty-five days after they fled, a small miracle showed-up on a trail cam Melnick had set-up on the land: a glimpse of Brooklyn.

Dwayne Melnick's family cat named Brooklyn, seen in a trail cam after going missing during evacuations for the Tantallon wildfire. "The next day, I showed up with my two dogs, and I let them out, and immediately, the German shepherd lead us down to my neighbour's garage,” said Melnick.

The cat was hiding underneath.

"I managed to coax her out after a little bit of food and whispering to her, and she came out," said Melnick.

"She was quite skinny, and her paws and ears had been burned at one point, but they were starting to heal-up. We just scooped her up and had a reunion with the shepherd and everybody back where we were staying."

The Melnick's family cat, Brooklyn, under a neighbours garage after running away during the Tantallon wildfire evacuations. "It was a good feeling at a time when there was a lot of bad feelings. It was a good little victory for us,” he said, adding the aging cat seems to be more affectionate since the rescue.

"She's probably used all of her nine lives at this point," but we're happy to have her back."

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.