HALIFAX -- Iain Rankin was sworn in as Nova Scotia's 29th Premier on Tuesday in a ceremony in Halifax.

The 37-year-old was chosen as Liberal party leader at a virtual convention in Halifax Feb. 6.

"I am honoured to be serving with these dedicated people who, as a team, are excited and ready to get to work on behalf of all Nova Scotians,” said Premier Rankin. "The changes made in government today are a first step in fulfilling my promise to put the province on track for a successful economic recovery from the global pandemic.”

Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc presided over the swearing-in ceremony for Rankin and his new cabinet at the Halifax Convention Centre.

Iain Rankin will be sworn in this morning as Nova Scotia’s next Premier. He will replace Stephen McNeil, who has been Premier for 7 years pic.twitter.com/YsroabfQxs — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) February 23, 2021

Rankin replaces Stephen McNeil who announced his retirement after 17 years in politics last August.

The former cabinet minister served under McNeil in the environment and the lands and forestry portfolios.

Rankin captured his party's top job by billing himself as an agent of generational change and has vowed to be a collaborative leader.

His new cabinet includes the creation of a new Department of Infrastructure and Housing led by Geoff MacLellan, a new Office of Equity and Anti-Racism led by Tony Ince, and a new Office of Mental Health and Addictions under the Department of Health and Wellness, led by Zach Churchill.

Rankin's cabinet has some new faces, after several longtime members of the Liberal party announced they would not be seeking re-election following this term.

Kelly Regan becomes Deputy Premier and Minister of Community Services, with responsibility for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women. She also takes on the Department of Seniors.

Labi Kousoulis becomes the new Minister of Finance and Treasury Board and Minister of Inclusive Economic Growth, the renamed Department of Business. He is also responsible for trade.

Randy Delorey becomes Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Minister of Labour Relations.

Keith Irving, MLA for Kings South, becomes Minister of Environment and Climate Change, a newly named department that "recognizes the importance of climate change to government policy and decision making".

Ben Jessome, MLA for Hammonds Plains-Lucasville, becomes Minister of the Public Service Commission.

Brendan Maguire, MLA for Halifax Atlantic, becomes Minister of Municipal Affairs.

Zach Churchill, whose previous portfolios included the departments of Education and Early Childhood Development and Municipal Affairs, becomes Minister of Health and Wellness. He will oversee the new Office of Mental Health and Addictions.

Chuck Porter returns to cabinet as Minister of Lands and Forestry and Energy and Mines.

Derek Mombourquette becomes Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.

Tony Ince returns to cabinet to lead the new Office of Equity and Anti-Racism, in addition to retaining responsibility for the Office of African Nova Scotian Affairs.

Lena Metlege Diab becomes Minister of Immigration and Population Growth and remains as Minister of both Labour and Advanced Education and Acadian Affairs and Francophonie.

Geoff MacLellan will lead the new Department of Infrastructure and Housing.

Lloyd Hines becomes Minister of Transportation and Active Transit, the renamed Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Keith Colwell remains as Minister of Agriculture and of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Patricia Arab remains as Minister of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services.

Suzanne Lohnes-Croft remains as Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage and Gaelic Affairs and adds responsibility for the Voluntary Sector to her portfolio.

Rankin will also serve as president of the Executive Council and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness. He is Minister of the Department of L’Nu Affairs, formally the Office of Aboriginal Affairs, and responsible for youth, military relations and the Office of Citizen-Centered Approaches.

With files from the Canadian Press.