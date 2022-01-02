Images released of alleged suspects involved in robbery, vehicle theft at Bedford ATM: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in a robbery and theft of a vehicle in Bedford, N.S.

Police say at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to a robbery in-progress at the TD bank ATM on Peakview Way.

According to police, a customer was at the bank machine when he was approached by two men as he exited.

Police say one suspect held a knife and demanded cash and the victim's vehicle keys.

The suspects fled the scene in the victim's vehicle – which has since been recovered by police.

Anyone who recognizes either of the masked men is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477.