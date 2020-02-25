HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP say a woman from Nictaux, N.S. is facing charges after she was found impaired with a child in a vehicle.

Police say the alleged incident happened Friday at 4 p.m. after a concerned caller told police they thought the woman was impaired while picking up a child from a child-care business.

The caller gave police a description of the vehicle and the licence plate number.

RCMP found the vehicle a short time later in Annapolis County. A child was found safe inside.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

The 29-year-old woman was taken into custody and evaluated by a drug recognition expert, who determined she was impaired by drugs.

She was released from custody and is due to appear in Annapolis provincial court on May 4 to face impaired-driving charges.

The investigation is ongoing.