Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Fredericton

The Saint John Police Force said a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Fredericton.

Police issued the arrest warrant for 42-year-old Vincent Currie on June 27.

Police said he breached the conditions of his statutory release and it is alleged that he was in possession of and consumed a controlled substance.

In a Monday update, police said that Currie was arrested in Fredericton and remains in custody.

He is serving a 6-year, 7-month, 18-day sentence for:

robbery

two counts of failure to comply with probation order

possession of property obtained by crime – under $5,000

possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order

unauthorized possession of firearm

unauthorized possession of firearm prohibited

restricted weapon in a motor vehicle

careless use

storage of firearm and offence under motor vehicle act -NB

