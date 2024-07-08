ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Fredericton

    Vincent Currie, 42, is seen in this photo provided by the Saint John Police Force. Vincent Currie, 42, is seen in this photo provided by the Saint John Police Force.
    Share

    Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Fredericton

    The Saint John Police Force said a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Fredericton.

    Police issued the arrest warrant for 42-year-old Vincent Currie on June 27.

    Police said he breached the conditions of his statutory release and it is alleged that he was in possession of and consumed a controlled substance.

    In a Monday update, police said that Currie was arrested in Fredericton and remains in custody.

    He is serving a 6-year, 7-month, 18-day sentence for:

    • robbery
    • two counts of failure to comply with probation order
    • possession of property obtained by crime – under $5,000
    • possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order
    • unauthorized possession of firearm
    • unauthorized possession of firearm prohibited
    • restricted weapon in a motor vehicle
    • careless use
    • storage of firearm and offence under motor vehicle act -NB

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Trade is Trudeau's focus at NATO summit in Washington

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Washington, D.C. to mark the 75th anniversary of the formation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but it’s a domestic focus on trade that is dominating his schedule on the first day of his visit.

    'Very harmful': Here’s how to treat sunburn

    Summer isn't an entirely carefree season of barbecues, lounging around the pool or beach, and road trips. As more people spend time outdoors, dermatologists warn that exposure to the sun can leave you with sunburn and, over time, cause skin cancer.

    French elections: What's to come after chaotic results

    Election results show French voters have chosen to give a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in pivotal legislative elections, keeping the far right away from power. Yet no party won an outright majority, putting France in an uncertain, unprecedented situation.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News