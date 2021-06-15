HALIFAX -- People living in Nova Scotia who are unable to leave their homes to attend a COVID-19 vaccine appointment due to significant health and/or mobility issues will now have the option to get the shot at home.

In a news release Tuesday, public health announced that beginning immediately, individuals who cannot leave their home for a vaccine appointment can request an in-home appointment by calling 211 from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Nova Scotia Health says the in-home vaccinations will be administered in July and August, following a screening progress to confirm eligibility

"Our in-home vaccination team has worked incredibly hard and quickly to ensure individuals who can't get vaccinated at a community clinic have another option," said Susan Stevens, senior director at Nova Scotia Health. "I have heard how grateful and relieved individuals and their families are to receive their first dose.”

"We appreciate that not every Nova Scotian is able to go to a community clinic or a pharmacy to get their vaccine," added Zach Churchill, Minister of Health and Wellness. "That is why we've made it a priority in our rollout to offer different options and solutions to ensure all Nova Scotians get their vaccine."

Health officials say attending a community clinic, pharmacy or primary care COVID-19 vaccination clinic should still be Nova Scotians first option if they are able to leave their home. For individuals who are able to go to a community clinic but do not have transportation, rides may be able to be accessed through the Rural Transportation Association.

Vaccine appointments can also be made at one of three drive-thru clinics across the province, in Dartmouth, Truro and Wolfville.

A prototype in-home vaccination program began on May 27 to validate the process and included eligible people receiving continuing care services through Nova Scotia Health.

To date, more than 300 in-home vaccines have been administered.

"People are happy to see the immunizer and me, and they are excited to get the vaccine," said Nancy Farrell, the care coordinator with Nova Scotia Health. "Before we launched the program, I received calls from individuals and families asking when this would be an option. Now I am going into those same clients' homes with the vaccine in hand - helping them to feel safe and protected. It's a great feeling and I am grateful to be involved in something so positive and rewarding."